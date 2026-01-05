WPP Media’s head of programmatic and ad operations moves on

has left WPP Media after serving as its head of programmatic and ad operations for five years since 2021, as he announced on LinkedIn.

“When I look back at my tenure, I don’t just see projects; I see a community where I matured and forged deep rooted connections. We moved the needle together on shared goals, navigated the highs and lows of the industry, and fostered a culture of continuous reinvention,” Sharma wrote in his post.

He joined WPP Media from FCB Global, where he was director of programmatic. Over a career spanning nearly two decades, he has worked with organisations such as Omnicom Media Group, Google, and Morgensegen Technologies.