WPP’s India Country Manager CVL Srinivas to retire

WPP has announced that CVL Srinivas (Srini), country manager for India, will retire from the company at the end of March 2026, concluding a distinguished 36-year career. Under his leadership since 2017, India has been transformed into one of WPP’s most strategic and dynamic markets, rising to become a top four revenue contributor globally for the company.

During his 20-year tenure at WPP, Srini has successfully integrated WPP’s agency and specialist offerings in India, unleashing the full power of the company for clients while establishing the country as a global hub for next-generation services and talent.

Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP, said: “Srini is a truly outstanding leader whose vision has been instrumental in transforming India into one of WPP’s most important and dynamic markets globally. He has not only delivered exceptional growth but has also built an incredible culture of collaboration and innovation. From establishing our integrated campuses to scaling our global delivery and tech capabilities, his legacy is a stronger, more unified, and future-ready WPP in India, perfectly positioned to harness our AI advantage for our clients. We are deeply grateful for his immense contributions, and we all wish him the absolute best for the future.”

Reflecting on his journey, CVL Srinivas said: “Leading WPP in India has been the privilege of a lifetime. I am incredibly proud of what our 11,000-strong team has built together - a market defined by growth, innovation, and most importantly, a shared purpose. Our foundation is strong, and the potential for India to drive WPP’s global agenda is boundless. I will be cheering from the sidelines as I look forward to my next chapter.”