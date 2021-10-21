Wunderman Thompson elevates Tarun Rai as Executive Director Strategic Initiatives, APAC

In the seven years as Chairman and CEO, Tarun has successfully steered the company through significant changes at an organizational and cultural level – most recently leading the successful and seamless transition to Wunderman Thompson. Previously with JWT, he returned to the agency in 2015 after a long stint in media, and quickly put the company back on an aggressive growth path. He diversified the organization’s capabilities to better serve clients, many of whom have been partners for a long time and remain so. He built an excellent leadership team and has fostered a culture of collaboration across the various group companies. Throughout the pandemic, he has led the organization with sensitivity and empathy without compromising on the quality of the work.