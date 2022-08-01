Wunderman Thompson India appoints Jyoti Mahendru as its Chief People Officer

Jyoti will report directly to Shams Jasani, CEO, Wunderman Thompson South Asia.
Wunderman Thompson India has announced the appointment of Jyoti Mahendru as its new Chief People Officer, effective 1st August 2022. Jyoti will be responsible for talent development and talent acquisition strategies across the organization and its group companies while growing and enhancing the agency’s DEI, talent management and development initiatives.
Jyoti is a seasoned professional who has spent over two decades in the industry guiding organisations through growth and transformation. She has held leadership positions across diverse industries, such as Media, Retail & Advertising. She joins Wunderman Thompson from McCann Worldgroup India where she served as the executive vice president - human resources.
Welcoming Jyoti to Wunderman Thompson India, Shams Jasani, CEO, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, said, “People are our strongest asset and Jyoti’s appointment comes at a time when we are keenly looking at bolstering our efforts to create an environment that fosters learning, growth and development. With her varied exposure, expertise and experience, Jyoti will help us build high performance teams that is integral to our next phase of growth, while helping us streamline processes and shape practices that will enable every employee to accelerate growth, unlock their potential and have a fulfilling career.”
On taking up her new role at Wunderman Thompson, India, Jyoti Mahendru, commented, “Wunderman Thompson India is on an incredible journey to inspire growth for businesses and talent. It is an honour and a privilege to be a part of a legacy agency that has set its vision on being people first that recognizes and rewards talent, with a strong focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. As the new Chief People Officer, I am looking to drive change that not only creates an agile future-ready organization, but also, increases a sense of employee belonging and fostering the next generation of leaders."