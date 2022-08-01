Wunderman Thompson India appoints Jyoti Mahendru as its Chief People Officer

On taking up her new role at Wunderman Thompson, India, Jyoti Mahendru, commented, “Wunderman Thompson India is on an incredible journey to inspire growth for businesses and talent. It is an honour and a privilege to be a part of a legacy agency that has set its vision on being people first that recognizes and rewards talent, with a strong focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. As the new Chief People Officer, I am looking to drive change that not only creates an agile future-ready organization, but also, increases a sense of employee belonging and fostering the next generation of leaders."