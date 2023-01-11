Wunderman Thompson India appoints Rajeshwari Rao as Sr VP and ECD

On taking up her new role at Wunderman Thompson, India, Rajeshwari Rao, commented, “I’m excited to be taking on this role and looking forward to create some good work with the incredibly talented and dynamic team at Wunderman Thompson India. Wunderman Thompson is a legacy agency that commands a formidable standing in the industry with an enviable client roster of long standing relationships. The agency is on an exciting growth trajectory and I am thrilled to be part of their journey.”