Wunderman Thompson India appoints Richa Dholi as VP, Strategy Planning

Commenting on Richa's appointment, Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said, "In the post pandemic world, consumers engage very differently with brands. We need to constantly recalibrate our thinking and creatively innovate to be ahead of the curve in terms of brand engagement and customer experience. With Richa on board, we get the right blend of understanding business and strategy. We are excited to have her as part of our team and wish her the very best in her new role."