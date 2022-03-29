Wunderman Thompson Kolkata appoints Ayan Banik as Senior VP Strategy

Pinaki Bhattacharya, chief strategy officer, Wunderman Thompson India, added, “Ayan is an exciting addition to the strategy team at Wunderman Thompson India. He comes with rich experience across categories and brands and is adept at solving brand problems. What makes it even more exciting for us is that he will be based out of our Kolkata office- an office that handles some of our most cherished brands and has great momentum going for it. I am looking forward to a very fruitful and impactful partnership with Ayan.”