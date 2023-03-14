Wunderman Thompson South Asia announces elevations

Raji Ramaswamy has been elevated as Chief Growth Officer and Joy Chauhan to Chief Client Officer.
Wunderman Thompson South Asia, announced new leadership appointments that reveal the agency’s commitment to its growth momentum with a focus on maximizing business outcomes for clients Raji Ramaswamy has been promoted to Chief Growth Officer and Joy Chauhan to Chief Client Officer respectively along with maintaining their current responsibilities.
Their new roles will see them lead strategic growth for the group with a focus on new business and key clients across the region, including oversight of client retention and business development, nurturing the teams of talent, and playing cross-agency roles in driving strategic growth initiatives like the development of new client services and capabilities.
With over 25 years in marketing and brand management, Raji Ramaswamy currently serves as CEO of Wunderman Thompson India’s group company Contract India. Under her leadership Contract has consolidated its position in the Industry as one of the top 10 agencies in the country and her vision for the agency is to create the most integrated agency model for the future with a seamless multi- dimensional structure.
Joy heads the Delhi office which has historically been the largest office in the region and is responsible for the growth of the agency’s brands, people and its business. In a career spanning over 20 years, Joy has helped build numerous global and Indian brands & businesses, across geographies. His journey comprises several leadership roles, managing hundreds of people across multiple business units.
Commenting on the new appointments, Shams Jasani, CEO at Wunderman Thompson South Asia, commented, “Raji and Joy’s appointments come at a time when we can drive positive impact for our clients and their businesses, delivering transformational work that builds on Wunderman Thompson South Asia’s capabilities in creative, data, tech, and commerce. Both are leaders with a proven track record of providing positive business solutions for clients and teams and demonstrating their ability to develop teams and business operations that fuel growth. With India as one of our fastest-growing markets, and being uniquely poised to provide integrated solutions to our clients, we are on an ambitious growth trajectory with Raji and Joy as enablers to chart the best course for the next growth phase.”
Raji and Joy will assume their new roles commencing March. Both will continue to report to Shams Jasani.