Wunderman Thompson South Asia announces elevations

Commenting on the new appointments, Shams Jasani, CEO at Wunderman Thompson South Asia, commented, “Raji and Joy’s appointments come at a time when we can drive positive impact for our clients and their businesses, delivering transformational work that builds on Wunderman Thompson South Asia’s capabilities in creative, data, tech, and commerce. Both are leaders with a proven track record of providing positive business solutions for clients and teams and demonstrating their ability to develop teams and business operations that fuel growth. With India as one of our fastest-growing markets, and being uniquely poised to provide integrated solutions to our clients, we are on an ambitious growth trajectory with Raji and Joy as enablers to chart the best course for the next growth phase.”