Wunderman Thompson South Asia appoints Harsh Shah as Chief Digital Officer

On his appointment at Wunderman Thompson South Asia, Harsh Shah, said, “I am deeply excited by the vision drawn up at WT and my specific charter as a key growth partner. I look forward to drive this vision and unlock growth with my highly experienced and talented peers at the agency. In the ever-evolving social and economic fabric of the world, it is essential to look at culture and consumer demand as an important ongoing thread in what we do. Leading Digital at WT makes this journey especially thrilling for me.”