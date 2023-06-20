Wunderman Thompson South Asia elevates Vijay Jacob to Managing Partner, East and South

Prior to taking on his new role, Vijay was senior vice president & managing partner of the Kolkata office.
Wunderman Thompson South Asia has today announced that Vijay Jacob has been elevated to managing partner, East and South, Wunderman Thompson India. Prior to taking on his new role, Vijay was senior vice president & managing partner, Wunderman Thompson Kolkata.
With a proven track record of handling key businesses and having worked extensively in the South, that includes leadership roles in agencies in Bangalore and Chennai, and partnering leading clients such as Britannia, ITC Foods, 3M, UB, TVS Motors and extensive experience in FMCG Sales & Marketing experience with Eveready, Vijay’s knowledge and understanding of the South market will give an impetus to Wunderman Thompson India’s growth strategy in the South.
Commenting on Vijay’s new appointment, Shams Jasani, CEO at Wunderman Thompson South Asia, commented, “The South market is very important to us, and Vijay’s appointment comes at a time when we want to spearhead the next phase of growth. We have a very clear focus on new business and key clients including oversight of client retention and business development, nurturing the teams of talent, and driving innovation and growth for our clients and our capabilities. With Vijay’s proven track record of always being able to meet the ever-changing needs of clients and building strong and happy teams, we are convinced that he will be able to drive positive impact for our clients and their businesses and help fuel our growth ambition.”
Upon being elevated as head of East and South, Wunderman Thompson, India, Vijay Jacob, said, “I am looking forward to taking on this new role at Wunderman Thompson India and further pave the way for the organization to greater success. The South market holds immense potential for delivering transformational work that builds on Wunderman Thompson South Asia’s capabilities in creative, data, tech, and commerce. I look forward to collaborating with our experienced team to deliver tailored solutions to ensure growth for our clients and make the south market the growth engine for our company.”
Vijay will assume his new role commencing June. He will continue to report to Shams Jasani.