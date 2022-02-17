WYP’s Tejas Mehta and Titan’s Isha Sapra quit roles to start Ausper

It's an exciting take on the world of gold and gold jewellery, and will raise every woman's delight quotient by several hundred karats, the duo posted on LinkedIn.
Tejas Mehta, founder and COO of creative agency What’s Your Problem (WYP), and Isha Sapra, marketing lead for gold category as well as weddings and consumer insights for Tanishq, a jewellery brand from Titan, have quit their respective roles to start Ausper.
It is an “undertaking” that aims to smoothen and delight the gold buying experience for women.
Both the co-founders, who’d been working on Ausper since March of 2021, shared a similar post on LinkedIn. It reads:
We’re very excited to share a ‘golden’ undertaking that has been brewing at our end for 12 months!
It's an exciting take on the world of gold and gold jewellery, and we believe it is going to raise every woman's delight quotient by several hundred karats.
The insatiable desire for gold jewellery needs a solution that not only enables her to buy without thinking twice but, more importantly, delivers an experience that is pure delight.
And to make this possible, we are building a solution that breathes fresh air, freedom and thoughtfulness into the category.
Ausper - that’s a combination of ‘Auspicious’ and ‘Prosperity’, because that’s what gold is.
We wish all of us auspicious, prosperous times. ‘Ausper’ous times. We have just started, the possibilities are limitless!
Thinking of buying gold? We would love to give you early access. Please leave ‘#Ausper’ in the comments.
Mehta, who’s cut his teeth in advertising, has a 12-year experience, with stints at Mindshare, Pinstorm, Contract India and Ogilvy One (now Ogilvy).
Sapra, on the other hand, has worked with two organisations. She was three months short of completing 12 years at Titan that she’d joined in September 2009 as a marketing services manager. Before Titan, she spent nearly seven years at media agency GroupM.