Xapads Media appoints Gagan Uppal as country head MENA region

Xapads through its AdTech platform Xerxes- empowered with AI/ML, aims to generate performance programmatically with data layering and brand safety. Currently with a market reach of over 850 million users globally, it aims to help and bring high-end results for their partners. Ramneek Chadha, chief operating officer, Xapads Media, said, “Gagan is a seasoned veteran in the industry with a vast experience and insights of the ad-tech field and I am sure that he will successfully implement his growth strategies in the market and help Xapads Media be one of the top Adtech Platform in the region.”