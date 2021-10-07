XAXIS India elevates Dimpy Yadav to General Manager

Dimpy Yadav, General Manager, Xaxis India says, “I’m ecstatic to take over this role of spearheading Xaxis India. In line with global trends, we are dedicated to driving cutting-edge omnichannel solutions powered by seamless integration of data-driven creative solutions that will help brands extract the maximum value from their media investments. I’d like to thank Xaxis for having the faith in me and I look forward to helping our clients address the growing complexity of the media landscape and earn real business outcomes.”