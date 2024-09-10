Xiaomi India appoints Sudhin Mathur as chief operating officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mathur recently served as managing director of Motorola Mobility India and country head of Lenovo Mobile Business Group.
Xiaomi India, a global technology brand, has appointed Sudhin Mathur as its new chief operating officer. With Mathur’s appointment Xiaomi India continues to strengthen its Indian leadership team to accelerate its business growth and innovation in the rapidly evolving technology landscape. He will be instrumental in shaping and executing the company’s strategic vision, as well as crafting a roadmap to achieve the business goals and sustain the growth momentum of the brand.
Mathur joining the team will integrate with the synergies of Xiaomi India’s powerful leadership team as they navigate the next phase of growth. This combined synergy will drive innovation, ensure sustained success, and enhance the company's competitive edge.
Embarking on a new journey, Sudhin Mathur, COO, Xiaomi India, said, “I am glad to be a part of Xiaomi India family at such an exciting time and work closely with an extremely passionate team who is driven to make a revolutionary brand. Xiaomi India has been leading the technology sector with the magic of its unparalleled range of products and services. Together, we aim to drive innovation, push boundaries, and deliver exceptional experiences for our customers.”
Sharing the information, Muralikrishnan B, president, Xiaomi India said, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Sudhin Mathur to the Xiaomi India team. He brings a unique blend of strategic vision and operational expertise that perfectly aligns with our multi-year strategy to establish Xiaomi as the most preferred Smartphone x AIoT brand for aspirational Indians. Sudhin's extensive experience delivering results across diverse businesses, coupled with his proven ability to build high-functional teams, will be instrumental in driving our growth agenda. We are at a crucial inflection point for the organization as we concluded on a successful Q2. To maintain this momentum and achieve our ambitious goals, we are onboarding the right talent to balance clear focus with investing in functional capabilities to scale maximum productivity."
Mathur has a proven track record in driving profitability and leading transformative initiatives across telecom, services, and office automation. His expertise spans brand building, retail transformation, and high-performance team development. In his most recent role as managing director of Motorola Mobility India and country head of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, he contributed to substantial growth of these brands.
During his prior commitments, he played a crucial role at Sony Ericsson, establishing the brand as a leader in mobile handsets and setting up the company’s Global R&D Centre in Chennai. Over his three-decade career, he has held impactful roles at LG Mobiles among others. Additionally, he embarked on an entrepreneurial journey with Shoptalk as a founder, enhancing consumer engagement at retail points for numerous successful brands.