Xiaomi India appoints Sudhin Mathur as chief operating officer

Sharing the information, Muralikrishnan B, president, Xiaomi India said, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Sudhin Mathur to the Xiaomi India team. He brings a unique blend of strategic vision and operational expertise that perfectly aligns with our multi-year strategy to establish Xiaomi as the most preferred Smartphone x AIoT brand for aspirational Indians. Sudhin's extensive experience delivering results across diverse businesses, coupled with his proven ability to build high-functional teams, will be instrumental in driving our growth agenda. We are at a crucial inflection point for the organization as we concluded on a successful Q2. To maintain this momentum and achieve our ambitious goals, we are onboarding the right talent to balance clear focus with investing in functional capabilities to scale maximum productivity."