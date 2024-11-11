Advertisment
Xiaomi Technology elevates Nitesh Trivedi

Trivedi has been promoted to country manager for internet business (partnerships and monetisation) for India and South Asia.

afaqs! news bureau
XIAOMI
Xiaomi Technology promotes Nitesh Trivedi to country manager for internet business (partnerships and monetisation) in India/SAM. He joined the organisation in 2022 as MIUI lead for TV and smartphone partnerships and monetisation.

Trivedi took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Nitesh Trivedi's LinkedIn post

Trivedi has over 13 years of  experience in product management, partnership ecosystem development, business development and strategic account management, go-to-market strategy formulation and mobile marketing.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Idea Cellular, Bennett and Coleman Co., Vodafone India, Telenor Group, Lava International, OPPO, and more.

Xiaomi Technology India
