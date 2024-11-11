Xiaomi Technology elevates Nitesh Trivedi

Xiaomi Technology promotes Nitesh Trivedi to country manager for internet business (partnerships and monetisation) in India/SAM. He joined the organisation in 2022 as MIUI lead for TV and smartphone partnerships and monetisation.

Trivedi took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Trivedi has over 13 years of experience in product management, partnership ecosystem development, business development and strategic account management, go-to-market strategy formulation and mobile marketing.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Idea Cellular, Bennett and Coleman Co., Vodafone India, Telenor Group, Lava International, OPPO, and more.