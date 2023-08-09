Xiaomi’s Jaskaran Kapany joins Table Space as CMO

“In a very short period of time, Table Space has disrupted & revolutionized the managed workspaces & real estate sector in India. It has some of the biggest Fortune 500 clients on the back of some industry defining work. It is one of the few companies that is focused on a pure play enterprise model & uses ‘Technology’ as a core differentiator to enhance experiences for its clients. I really admire their vision & business model, on the back of which the company has delivered stellar growth in the last few years. This is the right time to scale up & strengthen its brand potential and bolster awareness in the sectors it operates in. I look forward to partnering the team to take Table Space into what promises to be an exciting future” says Jaskaran Singh Kapany.