Xotik Beverages appoints Bisleri's Anjana Ghosh as CEO

Mumbai-based beverage brand Xotik Frujus Private Limited (XFPL) is aiming to expand their operations by making highly strategic decisions. The home grown brand has hired former FMCG veteran, Anjana Ghosh as their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Xotik Frujus and Xotik Aqua to bring fresh perspective and cutting-edge approach to the business. The Sehgals wish to hand over the mantle of operations to a professional team led by Anjana Ghosh to drive strategic growth and market share.
“We recognize the need for change and are willing to invest in the future of the business and its stakeholders. Anjana Ghosh has the right kind of experience with her strong FMCG connect, which can be instrumental in taking our business to new heights. We are confident that she will contribute to our positive growth curve and help us determine new bench marks of success in the brand expansion and operational domain,” said Rajeev Sehgal, chairman and founder of XFPL.
Founded in 2007 by Sehgal, Xotik Frujus has been run by him and his three children. Xotic XFPL is a proud INDIAN beverage company. It has rapidly grown to mark a presence across the length and breadth of the country. During this journey they have expanded their portfolio from a superhit apple juice-based jeera masala drink to the exotic still fruit drinks, tantalizing sparkling fruit drinks, carbonated fruit-based drinks. The brand recently elevated their visual identity, where Xotik has opted for a youthful and polished design and packaging that sets them apart in the store shelves.
“We want to be a leading Indian beverage company which continues to provide refreshing and innovative products and beverages to delight our consumers. With a high recall Masala drink like Jeeru in our portfolio, we strive to offer the finest quality beverages which will serve the very India Ethnic Flavours with a twist of Masala at a reasonable price, bridging the gap and bringing the brand closer to an younger audience,” added Sehgal