Xotik Beverages appoints Bisleri's Anjana Ghosh as CEO

“We recognize the need for change and are willing to invest in the future of the business and its stakeholders. Anjana Ghosh has the right kind of experience with her strong FMCG connect, which can be instrumental in taking our business to new heights. We are confident that she will contribute to our positive growth curve and help us determine new bench marks of success in the brand expansion and operational domain,” said Rajeev Sehgal, chairman and founder of XFPL.

Founded in 2007 by Sehgal, Xotik Frujus has been run by him and his three children. Xotic XFPL is a proud INDIAN beverage company. It has rapidly grown to mark a presence across the length and breadth of the country. During this journey they have expanded their portfolio from a superhit apple juice-based jeera masala drink to the exotic still fruit drinks, tantalizing sparkling fruit drinks, carbonated fruit-based drinks. The brand recently elevated their visual identity, where Xotik has opted for a youthful and polished design and packaging that sets them apart in the store shelves.