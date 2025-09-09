Xpressbees appoints Mohit Sardana as CEO of B2C division

Xpressbees, a logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has appointed Mohit Sardana as Chief Executive Officer – B2C. He will be responsible for leading the company’s B2C operations, focusing on last-mile delivery and e-commerce logistics.

Mohit brings over 20 years of experience in business strategy, operations, and digital transformation. He previously served as COO at Zomato’s food delivery business and was part of the leadership team at Blinkit Commerce Private Limited. Earlier in his career, Mohit held roles at MakeMyTrip and Accenture, contributing to business growth and operational excellence.

Mohit holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Jamia Millia Islamia. Outside of work, Mohit is passionate about travelling, sports, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Commenting on the appointment, Amitava Saha, MD & CEO, Xpressbees, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mohit to the Xpressbees leadership team. His proven expertise in scaling businesses, leading high-performance teams, and driving digital-first transformation will be instrumental in strengthening our B2C operations. We look forward to his leadership as Xpressbees continues its journey of growth and innovation.”

Speaking on his new role, Mohit Sardana said, “I am excited to join Xpressbees at such a dynamic phase in its evolution. With the rapid growth of the B2C ecosystem in India, I look forward to working with the team to build scalable solutions, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities.”