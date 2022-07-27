Xpressbees appoints Suraj Bangera as Senior Vice President for Cross Border Business

Prior to joining Xpressbees, Suraj was the managing director of DHL eCommerce India, where he was instrumental in creating a double-digit million euros profitable company. In a span of four years, Suraj had built the business from ground zero in addition to managing best-in-class daily sales outstanding globally. Suraj also served as a Country Industry manager at DHL Express, where he was responsible for building and sustaining Global & Multinational businesses across specific Industry spectrums. Suraj has completed his Masters in Marketing Management from SIMSR.