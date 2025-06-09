Xpressbees appoints Tarun Agarwal as Vice President – B2C First Mile

Xpressbees, a leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Tarun Agarwal as Vice President – B2C First Mile. Tarun brings over 31 years of extensive experience in operations, logistics, and e-commerce, with a proven track record in building scalable systems and delivering operational excellence.

Agarwal joins Xpressbees from Ecom Express, where he held the position of vice president – operations. During his time there, he was instrumental in developing the company’s first-mile capabilities, including establishing marketplace-based pickup systems and managing large shipment volumes. He also led the development of a robust national sortation infrastructure and process automation that significantly improved efficiency and reduced losses.

Tarun’s career spans leadership roles at Aramex India, Delhivery, Snapdeal, and a long stint at Blue Dart Express, where he was instrumental in driving operations across Delhi NCR and North India. His contributions in areas such as regional team building, middle-mile optimisation, and quality process implementation have earned him industry-wide recognition.

Commenting on the appointment, Rahul Agarwal, chief operating officer, Xpressbees, said, “We are excited to welcome Tarun to the Xpressbees leadership team. His deep operational knowledge and hands-on experience in scaling logistics systems will be vital in strengthening our first-mile operations and supporting our continued growth in the B2C segment.”

Tarun Agarwal, vice president – B2C First Mile, added, “It is a privilege to join Xpressbees at such an exciting phase of its journey. I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission of creating world-class logistics solutions by leveraging technology, people, and processes to drive first-mile excellence and customer satisfaction.”