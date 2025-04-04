Xpressbees appoints Uday R. Sharma as Chief Business Officer

Xpressbees, a leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Uday R. Sharma as chief business officer - B2B, 3PL, and cross border. Uday brings nearly 30 years of experience in helping businesses scale-up, leading organisational turnarounds, and P&L management. His expertise spans business development, key account management, and customer relationship management.

Before joining Xpressbees, Uday held leadership positions at Allcargo Logistics, Spoton Logistics, Safexpress, and Aramex India. Uday has effectively led cross-functional teams across multiple industries.

Commenting on Uday’s appointment, Amitava Saha, MD & CEO Xpressbees, said, "Uday’s vast experience and strategic vision will be key in scaling our B2B, 3PL, and cross border operations. We look forward to his contributions in strengthening Xpressbees’ market presence and driving the company’s next phase of growth.”

Detailing his appointment, Uday R. Sharma, said, "I am happy to take on this role with Xpressbees at such a pivotal stage of its growth. The logistics industry is evolving rapidly, and my role will be to leverage my experience to drive innovation, strengthen partnerships, and enhance customer value at Xpressbees”.