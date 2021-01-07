XYXX, men’s comfort wear brand brings marketing guru Shripad Nadkarni on board as mentor and investor

Shripad Nadkarni, angel investor and co-creator of Paper Boat and Epigamia, founder of Maverix Platforms, a cloud kitchen venture and former Vice President-Marketing of Coca Cola India.
Backed by Sauce Vc and the mentorship of Govind Shrikhande, XYXX, the leading homegrown industry player of the Indian men’s comfortwear market brought on board ace marketer Shripad Nadkarni, angel investor and co-creator of Paper Boat and Epigamia, founder of Maverix Platforms, a cloud kitchen venture and former Vice President-Marketing of Coca Cola India.
Known for his remarkable journey with top companies like Johnson & Johnson and Coca Cola as well as several start-ups, Shripad Nadkarni will help sharpen and drive the XYXX brand as a mentor and investor.
Rapidly expanding and gaining traction with its focused omnichannel play, XYXX, the brainchild of Yogesh Kabra has seen early success on all fronts.
Sharing his excitement on having a brand mentor, Kabra comments, “Shripad is a force to reckon with in marketing and brand building so it is our honour and pleasure to have him in our corner. He is known for his fearless experiments with the brands he is affiliated with and we are excited to have him help build brand XYXX.
Nadkarni on partnering with XYXX, "Yogesh and team are building a sound and scalable business and brand. My goal is to help build a disruptive and memorable brand narrative while accelerating business growth.