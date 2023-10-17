YAAP appoints Karan Arora as Revenue Head

Previously, he worked as Vice President at Korra Worldwide Advertising.
YAAP, an influencer marketing company has appointed Karan Arora as the revenue head at its offices in Delhi. Karan brings with him more than a decade-worth of experience in business development, strategy, and client servicing. Karan’s understanding of the digital medium will help YAAP build and scale up businesses on the sustainable foundations of motivated teams, meaningful business relationships, and efficient systemic processes.
Former vice president at Korra Worldwide Advertising, Karan Arora now begins a new chapter in his career as the head of revenue for YAAP in Northern India. With a career spanning over 13 years, Karan has worked at renowned network agencies including Dentsu Webchutney and Indigo Consulting – a Leo Burnett Company among others.
Talking about his new role at YAAP, Karan Arora shares, “YAAP is not your typical digital agency. It is a group of uber-creative and talented marketers driven by the ‘Built for Now’ philosophy that aligns seamlessly with the vision of their partner brands and empowers them to tell their story. I'm thrilled to join YAAP and eager to collaborate with seasoned marketers and creatives to drive brand growth. Led by visionaries like Atul Hegde and Manan Kapoor, YAAP has championed the art of powerful storytelling with data and technology to deliver high-quality digital solutions to brands. Together with the team, I hope to unlock the next chapter of growth for YAAP and its partner brands."
Throughout his career, Karan has had the privilege of working with renowned brands like National Geographic, Amazon Prime Video, Bacardi India, NEXA, Harley Davidson, Bata, Nestle, Dabur, Mamaearth, Yoga Bar, Panasonic, PayTM, and IndusInd Bank, among others. In these roles, he has excelled in conceptualizing and managing numerous impactful digital and brand campaigns.
Commenting on Karan’s appointment, Manan Kapur, senior partner at YAAP shared, “We are thrilled to welcome Karan as a valuable addition to our team, given his extensive and diverse expertise in brand development and growth spanning various industries. His passion for continuous innovation and content-driven digital solutions will undoubtedly contribute significantly to YAAP's growth journey. I extend my best wishes to Karan and I’m sure he will be a great asset to YAAP.”