YAAP appoints Karan Arora as Revenue Head

Talking about his new role at YAAP, Karan Arora shares, “YAAP is not your typical digital agency. It is a group of uber-creative and talented marketers driven by the ‘Built for Now’ philosophy that aligns seamlessly with the vision of their partner brands and empowers them to tell their story. I'm thrilled to join YAAP and eager to collaborate with seasoned marketers and creatives to drive brand growth. Led by visionaries like Atul Hegde and Manan Kapoor, YAAP has championed the art of powerful storytelling with data and technology to deliver high-quality digital solutions to brands. Together with the team, I hope to unlock the next chapter of growth for YAAP and its partner brands."