YAAP appoints V. Gokulakrishnan Pillai as Creative Head

Stepping into the role of creative head at YAAP, V. Gokulakrishnan, said: “I am excited to be a part of a company like YAAP that brings together technology, data, and content to deliver high-quality solutions that leave a lasting impact on audiences. My goal here is to explore new frontiers of creativity and deliver innovative, trailblazing work that sets our clients apart. This is a great opportunity for me to work alongside an inspiring leader like Manan, and I look forward to a fulfilling innings here.”

A former tennis professional, motorcycle enthusiast and passionate writer, V. Gokulakrishnan Pillai maintains a blog that covers his extensive motorcycling experiences.