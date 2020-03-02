YAAP Digital's CCO, Deepak Singh quits

Deepak has not yet disclosed his next move yet
Deepak Singh- Chief Creative Officer, YAAP Digital, has moved on from the agency. Deepak was based out of YAAP’s Mumbai office and had been heading the Creative Department at the agency for about 1.5 years.
During his stint at YAAP, Deepak oversaw the creative function across offices in India, Dubai, Singapore and Jakarta. He handled clients such as Dubai Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, SBI, National Payments Corporation of India, TATA AIA Life Insurance, ITC Hotels, SHRM, The Beer Cafe, Circle.Work, IFFCO, Georgia, Mars Chocolates, among others.
Having worked in the industry for more than 18 years, Singh is one of the most celebrated art talents in the country, with valuable experience in mainline advertising as well as digital, on-ground and outdoor. He has previously worked with agencies like DDB Mudra, Leo Burnett, TBWA, Dentsu, Grey Worldwide and The Social Street among others. And, has clinched more than 1200 national and international awards.