YAAP taps Priyanka Magan to lead Gurugram amid expansion drive

YAAP, a digital content, marketing, and technology company, has appointed Priyanka Magan as head of its Gurugram office. The move is part of YAAP’s broader expansion strategy, which includes senior leadership hires, new office launches, innovative technology initiatives, and onboarding high-profile clients.

The appointment follows YAAP’s recent expansion into Bangalore, its first new office in a planned series of openings across India and beyond. Alongside physical growth, the company is strengthening its leadership team to drive operational excellence and reinforce its reputation as an industry innovator.

Magan brings more than 17 years of experience across global networks and independent agencies including Dentsu Creative, Rediffusion, FCB, and Intertwined. She has led award-winning campaigns for brands such as Google, Uber, BMW, Royal Enfield, Adidas, ICICI, Dabur, and Uniqlo, and has successfully run her own boutique agency.

At YAAP, she will focus on shaping operations into a hub for creative innovation, talent development, and technology-driven storytelling.

On her appointment, Magan said: "I'm thrilled to join YAAP at such a transformative juncture. The company’s vision of blending data, technology, and creativity is exactly what modern marketers need. As Head – Gurugram, my goal is to build a culture of innovation and collaboration, while contributing to YAAP’s larger growth journey."

Manan Kapur, Senior Partner at YAAP, added: "Priyanka’s appointment is an important piece of our broader expansion puzzle. We are in the midst of ambitious growth, opening new offices, bringing in senior leaders across regions, launching technology and innovation initiatives, and partnering with new clients."

"Priyanka’s experience and leadership will be instrumental in accelerating this trajectory and helping us further embody our philosophy of 'built for now.'"

Over the next year, YAAP plans to expand its geographic footprint with new offices, beginning with Bangalore, while onboarding marquee clients across industries. This growth will be supported by seasoned leadership talent in key markets and the launch of innovative technology initiatives, reinforcing YAAP’s hybrid marketing-technology model.

Collectively, these efforts aim to position YAAP as a trusted partner for brands seeking scalable growth through creativity, technology, and data-driven insights..