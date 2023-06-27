Yashika Singh, Pernord Ricard's India Head of Corporate Affairs quits

Singh headed corporate affairs for the Indian market and looked after regulatory matters related to manufacturing and government policy, put down her papers last week.
Yashika Singh, Pernod Ricard's India head of corporate relations. Singh, who looked after corporate relations for the Indian market with an emphasis on regulatory issues such as manufacturing and government policy, quit last week, according to sources. She was also in charge of the communications portfolio.
Meanwhile, Rajesh Mishra, Pernod Ricard India's chief operating officer and previous chief financial officer, will shift to Malaysia in a new senior leadership job later this year, as per the sources.