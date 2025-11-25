Yatra names Siddhartha Gupta as Chief Executive Officer

Yatra Online has announced a leadership change as it outlines its next phase of expansion. Co-founder Dhruv Shringi, who has led the company since inception, has been elevated to executive chairman. In this position he will oversee long-term strategy with a focus on international growth and innovation, working closely with the board and senior leadership.

The company has also appointed Siddhartha Gupta as chief executive, effective 25 November 2025. Gupta brings more than 25 years of experience across enterprise technology and B2B SaaS, with leadership stints at SAP, HP and several growth-stage software firms in India and overseas.

Commenting on the transition, Dhruv Shringi, executive chairman, Yatra Online, said: “It has been a privilege to lead Yatra since its inception and to see it evolve into one of India’s most trusted and innovative travel brands, serving both corporate and consumer segments. With Siddhartha coming on board, we are bringing in the right leadership at the right time. His depth of experience in enterprise sales and SaaS aligns perfectly with Yatra’s B2B-first strategy.



Yatra has always been ahead of the curve in anticipating the needs of businesses, and with Siddhartha’s expertise, I am confident we will not only consolidate our leadership in India but also unlock new growth opportunities globally. I look forward to collaborating with Siddharth and the team to further strengthen Yatra’s leadership in corporate travel and expand our footprint globally.”

Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Yatra Online, said: “I am excited to join Yatra at such a pivotal point in its journey. The company has built a strong foundation with a powerful brand, deep customer relationships, and a leadership position in the corporate travel space. My focus will be on accelerating growth, enhancing our technology and service portfolio, and delivering greater value to our customers. Together, we will scale Yatra to new heights, strengthen our international presence, and continue setting benchmarks in managed business travel.”

According to the company, Yatra added 148 corporate clients in the past 12 months, representing potential annual business of more than Rs 700 crore, signalling continued momentum in its managed travel services.