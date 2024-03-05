Yatra Online appoints Gaurav Luthra as chief business officer- new business development

Commenting on his appointment, Gaurav Luthra said, “I'm excited to embark on this new chapter with Yatra and contribute to its continued success in the travel industry. Yatra's current trajectory is incredibly promising, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to further fortify this growth. As the newly appointed chief business officer at Yatra, my immediate focus will be on meticulous strategic planning to unlock the full potential of the brand, surpassing the expectations of both our customers and stakeholders alike. With innovative strategies, I'm confident we'll lead Yatra to even greater success, delighting customers every step of the way.”