Yatra Online appoints Gaurav Luthra as chief business officer- new business development

Yatra Online, through its Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited , the corporate travel services provider has announced the appointment of Gaurav Luthra as chief business officer - new business development. As a seasoned professional with over 28 years of experience, Gaurav will lend his strategic leadership to drive the company’s corporate travel proposition focused on mid-market customers and will play an instrumental role.
As a chief business officer at Yatra, Gaurav will leverage his extensive experience and proven track record, for building and further enhancing Yatra’s mid-market and SME corporate travel proposition and developing new products such as Visa facilitation and car rentals for business travellers, thereby delivering financial growth for the company. Gaurav’s appointment further strengthens Yatra’s commitment to excellence and its vision of providing exceptional travel experiences to customers.
In his previous role as managing director of FCM Travel, Gaurav showcased his prowess in overseeing Indian interests for Australia’s Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG). During his 25-year tenure at FCTG India, Gaurav emerged as a revered industry veteran, renowned for pioneering product innovations, leading technological advancements, and fostering fruitful supplier relationships to drive revenue growth.
Commenting on his appointment, Gaurav Luthra said, “I'm excited to embark on this new chapter with Yatra and contribute to its continued success in the travel industry. Yatra's current trajectory is incredibly promising, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to further fortify this growth. As the newly appointed chief business officer at Yatra, my immediate focus will be on meticulous strategic planning to unlock the full potential of the brand, surpassing the expectations of both our customers and stakeholders alike. With innovative strategies, I'm confident we'll lead Yatra to even greater success, delighting customers every step of the way.”
Dhruv Shringi CEO & whole-time director, Yatra Online said, “Gaurav brings with him a wealth of knowledge, the right expertise, and capabilities that will be fundamental to help accelerate Yatra’s presence in the online travel aggregator space. I’m thrilled to have him come onboard as he will play a pivotal role in executing the many exciting opportunities we have on the horizon as we enter our next growth phase.”