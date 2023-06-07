Yellow strengthens its Design Team with key elevations

Nikita Roy, Yash Ghorecha, and Aditi Bogarram have been elevated as Design Leads.
Yellow, a leading Creative Agency renowned for its exceptional creative solutions, is pleased to announce the elevation of Nikita Roy, Yash Ghorecha, and Aditi Bogarram to the esteemed positions of Design Leads. These strategic promotions reflect Yellow's commitment to fostering talent and driving growth within the organization.
As Design Leads, Nikita Roy, Yash Ghorecha, and Aditi Bogarram will play instrumental roles in shaping the agency's future, ensuring the highest standards of aesthetics and further solidifying Yellow's position as a trusted leader in the vast global landscape. With their extensive experience and visionary insights, they will oversee projects across various sectors, including Beauty, Skincare, Luxury, FMCG, and more, while also leading a talented team of designers.
Commenting on the elevations, Yellow founder Shrey Doshi expressed great enthusiasm for the strengthened design team: "We are delighted to promote Nikita, Yash, and Aditi to the positions of Design Leads. Their exceptional talent, dedication, and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding design solutions have significantly contributed to our agency's success. We are confident that their elevated roles will further propel Yellow towards new horizons of creativity and innovation."
Nikita Roy, who has been an integral part of Yellow's design team, shared her excitement about the promotion: "I am honored to take on the role of Design Lead at Yellow. This elevation represents a fantastic opportunity for me to further refine our design offerings, exceed client expectations, and inspire the team to reach new heights of creativity. I look forward to leading by example and delivering exceptional design experiences."
Yash Ghorecha, known for his exceptional design acumen, expressed his gratitude and ambition for his new role: "Becoming a Design Lead at Yellow is a dream come true for me. I am grateful for the trust and recognition bestowed upon me. As a leader, my aim is to foster a collaborative environment that encourages innovation and pushes boundaries. I am excited to work closely with the team and contribute to Yellow's continued growth."
Aditi Bogarram, whose design expertise spans various sectors, shared her thoughts on the elevation: "Being appointed as a Design Lead at Yellow is both humbling and exhilarating. I am thrilled to leverage my experience and expertise in guiding the team toward design excellence. Yellow has always been a hub of creativity, and I am excited to play a key role in shaping its future."
With these key elevations, Yellow is poised to embark on an exciting phase of growth, bolstered by the expertise and leadership of Nikita Roy, Yash Ghorecha, and Aditi Bogarram. Their unwavering focus on aesthetics, innovation, and client satisfaction will undoubtedly strengthen Yellow's position as a design powerhouse.