Yellow.ai appoints Puneet Arora as Global President

Yellow.ai has announced the appointment of Puneet Arora as global president, taking yet another step towards driving hypergrowth and bolstering its position as a global leader in omnichannel AI-powered customer experience. In this strategic role, Puneet will lead the go-to-market teams across all markets, including North America, India, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.
“When Yellow.ai was founded, our vision was to establish a generational company that brings the power of AI-driven customer experience to billions of consumers and global enterprises, thereby leading one of the largest application software markets. Puneet joining us as Global President with experience in taking companies public and scaling global GTM teams in the customer experience market marks the next strategic move along that trajectory,” said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co-founder, Yellow.ai. “As we lead the way in shaping the future of support with our customer experience automation platform, we are confident in Puneet's leadership and industry insights to scale Global GTM, shape our roadmap, and bolster Yellow.ai’s position as a leader and innovator in the industry.”
Operating from San Francisco, Puneet will spearhead business growth by leading and scaling Global GTM, overseeing the sales, marketing, partnerships, delivery, support, revenue operations, and customer success teams. In his role, he will drive transformation, foster growth momentum, establish a strong North American market presence, and boost global expansion efforts.
Speaking on his appointment, Puneet said, “I am thrilled to be part of the global growth story of Yellow.ai. Throughout my career, I've thrived by collaborating with teams established in the market but eager for growth, a spirit that Yellow.ai embodies. As a frontrunner in customer experience automation, Yellow.ai stands at a pivotal moment. Drawing from my experience in scaling businesses globally, I'm eager to cultivate strong partnerships across GTM teams, driving cohesive efforts for sustainable growth and market leadership.”
A seasoned professional in the contact center sector, Puneet brings over 25 years of expertise in establishing and expanding high-velocity SaaS organizations. He has proficiently scaled companies to multi-million ARR levels and navigated successful IPO journeys.
Puneet’s appointment follows on the heels of recent leadership additions across Engineering and GTM globally: Madhav Chinta as VP Engineering, Henrik Petersen as VP marketing - International Region, Sulabh Singhal as VP Global Professional Services, and Yeshas Prasad as VP Enterprise Sales, demonstrating the company's commitment to building a seasoned senior leadership team.