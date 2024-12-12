YES BANK appoints Manish Jain as Executive Director

YES BANK announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Manish Jain as an executive director (ED) of the Bank for a period of three years. Jain joined YES BANK in 2023 as the country head of the Wholesale Banking Group. During his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in enhancing the wholesale banking business. His strategic initiatives have contributed significantly to improving profitability, advancing operational efficiency, and positioning YES BANK as a preferred banking partner in the corporate segment.

In his new role as executive director, Jain will oversee key strategic initiatives and focus on expanding the Bank’s business horizons across verticals, driving innovation, and ensuring operational excellence.

Jain is a seasoned professional with over three decades of experience in the Banking and Financial Services industry. He has held leadership positions at several reputed organisations, including Standard Chartered Bank, where he served as managing director and co-head, CCIB client coverage for India and Corporates, South Asia. His career journey also includes roles at Ernst & Young Consulting India, GE India, and Maruti Suzuki, showcasing his versatility and depth of expertise across various sectors.

On the appointment, Prashant Kumar, managing director and CEO, YES BANK, said, “We are elated as we welcome Manish Jain who takes over as the executive director at YES BANK. His extensive experience and exemplary leadership in the banking sector bring invaluable expertise to our organisation. Jain's appointment as executive director is a testament to our ongoing commitment to enhancing our leadership strength, enabling us to drive strategic priorities with greater agility and focus. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to chart a sustainable growth trajectory for YES BANK.”