By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Yes Bank appoints Neha Chandwani as VP - Marketing and Corporate Communications

Previously, she was with ICICI Bank as Senior Manager - Corporate Communications.

Yes Bank has recently roped in Neha Chandwani as vice president - marketing and corporate communications. Neha joins from ICICI Bank, where she worked as senior manager - corporate communications for more than 3 years.

A communications expert with over 13 years of experience in Corporate & Crisis Communications, Public Relations (PR) and Brand Communications industry, Neha is an MBA in finance and has also pursued a certification course in digital marketing and communications from MICA. In the past, Chandwani has also worked with Lupin Global, Adfactors PR, Schwof.com and HDFC Bank.

Have news to share? Write to us at newsteam@afaqs.com
Yes BankNeha Chandwani