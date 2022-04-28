Yes Bank appoints Neha Chandwani as VP - Marketing and Corporate Communications

Previously, she was with ICICI Bank as Senior Manager - Corporate Communications.
Yes Bank has recently roped in Neha Chandwani as vice president - marketing and corporate communications. Neha joins from ICICI Bank, where she worked as senior manager - corporate communications for more than 3 years.
A communications expert with over 13 years of experience in Corporate & Crisis Communications, Public Relations (PR) and Brand Communications industry, Neha is an MBA in finance and has also pursued a certification course in digital marketing and communications from MICA. In the past, Chandwani has also worked with Lupin Global, Adfactors PR, Schwof.com and HDFC Bank.