YES BANK appoints Nipun Kaushal as Chief Marketing Officer

YES BANK today announced the appointment of Nipun Kaushal as the chief marketing officer (CMO) for the Bank. In this role, he will be responsible for the Marketing and Corporate Communication (MCC) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) functions of the Bank. He will be involved in developing comprehensive marketing and communication strategies that will support the overall strategic objectives of the Bank. He will also be involved in accelerating the CSR initiatives to position YES BANK as a leading, socially responsible organization. His appointment will further strengthen the overall brand awareness and positioning of YES BANK in the domestic & international markets. He will be reporting into Rajan Pental, global head – retail banking, YES BANK.