YES BANK appoints Nirav Dalal as country head of financial markets

YES BANK today announced the appointment of Nirav Dalal as country head of financial markets. In his new role, Dalal will be responsible for leading the bank's financial markets business, encompassing both proprietary and client-facing operations within the Treasury domain. Based at the Bank’s headquarter - YES BANK House, Mumbai, Dalal will report to Manish Jain, country head – wholesale banking.

Advertisment

Dalal is a seasoned banking professional with over 27 years of experience in the Financial Markets and Treasury domain. He has a strong track record of building and scaling proprietary and client-facing businesses. Before joining YES BANK, he served as an advisor – treasury consulting at Ernst & Young (EY), where he played a pivotal role in expanding the treasury business of a leading private sector bank in India. His contributions included developing operating models, formulating growth strategies, enhancing policy frameworks, and optimising process efficiencies.

Prior to his tenure at EY, Dalal spent approximately 15 years at YES BANK, managing various challenging roles within the Financial Markets vertical. Earlier in his career, he held significant positions at IDBI Bank and Global Trust Bank.

Commenting on the appointment, Manish Jain, country head, wholesale banking YES BANK said, "We are delighted to welcome Nirav Dalal back to the YES BANK family. His extensive experience and deep understanding of financial markets will be invaluable, as we continue to strengthen our Treasury operations. We are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing our strategic objectives and continue to deliver value to our stakeholders."