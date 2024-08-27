YES BANK appoints Sumit Bali as new country head for retail assets and debt management

Commenting on the appointment, Rajan Pental, executive director, YES BANK said, “We are pleased to welcome Sumit Bali to YES BANK. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the retail assets, rural assets, and debt management will be instrumental in driving our strategic goals. As we continue to focus on sustainable growth and building a robust assets business, I am confident that Bali’s leadership will be pivotal in achieving our objectives and reinforcing our position as the Bank of Choice across all customer segments. I wish him every success in his new role at YES BANK.”