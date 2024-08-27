YES BANK appoints Sumit Bali as new country head for retail assets and debt management

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
YES BANK has announced the appointment of Sumit Bali as the country head - retail assets and debt management.
In his role, Bali will be responsible for driving the growth and profitability of the retail assets, rural assets, and debt management businesses, which are crucial to the Bank’s overall success. He will work closely with key stakeholders to strengthen the Bank’s assets business, ensuring best-in-class management and governance practices across the organisation.
Commenting on the appointment, Rajan Pental, executive director, YES BANK said, “We are pleased to welcome Sumit Bali to YES BANK. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the retail assets, rural assets, and debt management will be instrumental in driving our strategic goals. As we continue to focus on sustainable growth and building a robust assets business, I am confident that Bali’s leadership will be pivotal in achieving our objectives and reinforcing our position as the Bank of Choice across all customer segments. I wish him every success in his new role at YES BANK.”
Bali is a banking professional with over 30 years of experience in Retail Lending and Collections. He has a track record of building profitable asset businesses and managing large P&L books and teams across the country. Before joining YES BANK, Mr. Bali held leadership roles at Axis Bank, India Infoline Group, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, where he focused on business growth and developing Retail Assets professionals in the BFSI sector.