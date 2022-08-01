By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

YES Bank ropes in Ravi Chopra as Senior Vice President

Prior to this, he was with Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management.

YES Bank has recently appointed Ravi Chopra as senior vice president. He joins after a 5-year long stint with Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management as deputy chief manager - marketing.

A professional with more than 15 years of experience in banking and insurance sector, Chopra has worked across developing marketing and communication strategy, e-commerce, business development, brand identity, brand campaign, product launches, cross-selling, analytics, client-servicing, CRM program, Direct Marketing, lead generation program, market research, online marketing.

In the past, Ravi has also worked with Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Kotak Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance and WWF India.

