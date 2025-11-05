Yogesh Apte to lead digital business at Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Yogesh Apte has joined Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund as Head of Digital Business, he announced on LinkedIn.

According to Apte, his mandate is to elevate investor experience, accelerate digital distribution, and bring innovation to the forefront.

He also invited partners across digital, AdTech, Martech, product, CX, media, fintech, and platform networks to collaborate on:

• Designing richer investor journeys

• AI-led personalisation and audience intelligence

• Smarter digital acquisition and engagement loops

• Building new distribution and product experience pathways

Apte joins from DSP Mutual Fund, where he spent over three and a half years. He has also worked with organisations such as Cognizant, AU Small Finance Bank, and Liberty General Insurance.