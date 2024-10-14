Yogesh Mani Pradhan joins FCB Kinnect as group executive creative director (West)

FCB Kinnect, a creative agency, has announced the appointment of Yogesh Mani Pradhan as group executive creative director (West). This appointment marks a strategic step for the agency to enhance its creative culture in the region, home to its largest brands.

Pradhan comes on board to lead creative excellence for the agency’s Mumbai office in establishing a legacy through its work. With over two decades at Ogilvy, he has worked with numerous brands, including Castrol, various Mondelez brands, Bajaj Chetak, Adidas, Amazon, ITC Vivel, the United Nations, Mumbai Indians, Citigroup, IDBI Federal, British Petroleum, Vogue, Bajaj Pulsar, and Fiat.

His portfolio comprises campaigns such as ‘Truckasana’ for Castrol, ‘Sit Together’ for Cadbury Dairy Milk, ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ for Vogue, ‘TheDateFillum’ for Cadbury 5 Star, ‘I Will Wear Out Plastic’ for UNEP, and ‘Ancient Beauty Secrets’ for ITC Vivel.

Speaking about the appointment, Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect & FCB/SIX India, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Yogi to the Kinnect family. His extensive experience in advertising and creative work with a wide range of brands will undoubtedly elevate our creative capabilities. Fondly known as the work-dad, he is exactly what our talent needs – someone to mentor them and build them through the rigour of advertising. Together, Yogi and Neville form a dynamic duo - their complementary partnership promises to deliver exceptional work for our clients.”

Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect & FCB/SIX India, added, “Yogesh brings with him great ideas, invaluable experience, and sage-like calm. Here to uplift the quality and the craft of the Mumbai office, I am super excited to be reunited and working with him.”

Yogesh Pradhan, group executive creative director, FCB Kinnect, said, "I look forward to working with the Mumbai team to cultivate a vibrant creative culture and camaraderie. I'm thrilled to be part of the FCB Kinnect family as it gathers momentum towards becoming a powerhouse integrated creative agency.”