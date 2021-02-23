Yogesh Tewari joins RP Sanjiv Goenka Group as Vice President Marketing

Prior to this, he was working with Mars Wrigley as Director of Marketing and Customer Marketing.
RP Sanjiv Goenka Group has recently appointed Yogesh Tewari as its Vice President Marketing, FMCG division. Tewari joins the FMCG group from Mars Wrigley where he was working as director marketing and customer marketing and worked there for around 8 years. Yogesh joined the company as marketing director in 2013 as head of marketing and customer marketing for Mars Chocolate.
An alumni of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) _ Ahmedabad, yogesh is a marketing professional with international experience of working across multiple categories, in the past Tewari has worked with RB India for around 6 years and Colgate Palmolive India for around 5 years.