YouTube ropes in Gunjan Soni as Country Managing Director, India

YouTube has announced the appointment of Gunjan Soni as its new country managing director for India. She posted about this update on her LinkedIn profile, expressing her excitement about joining the team at YouTube, recognising the platform's significant role in supporting India's creator economy and connecting communities across the country.

Advertisment

Gunjan has over two decades of experience in business, technology, marketing, and e-commerce to the role. In this capacity, she will be responsible for leading YouTube's growth and innovation strategies within the Indian market.

Gautam Anand, VP of YouTube APAC, expressed enthusiasm for Soni's appointment, highlighting her deep understanding of the creator economy and India's video commerce landscape. He believes her leadership will be crucial in accelerating creator growth, unlocking new opportunities, and engaging users in India's digital journey.

Prior to joining YouTube, Gunjan worked with ZALORA as group CEO for six years and was based out of Singapore. Her previous stint includes roles as EVP at Star India and CMO at Myntra, as well as a partner at McKinsey in the consumer and marketing practice.