YRF ropes in Hemant Kundnani as GM - Communications

Yash Raj Flms has recently appointed Hemant Kundnani as its general manager - communications. He joins after a short stint with Pooja Entertainment as head of marketing, wherein he was responsible for overall marketing strategy and to identify opportunities to reach new market segments and expand market share.
Kundnani is a marketing professional with 10 years of experience in brand management, content marketing, consumer insights, digital strategy and partnerships. In the past, he has also worked with The Walt Disney Company for around 6 years and UTV as senior associate marketing for 3 years.