YRF Talent appoints Kanupriya as head of talent film strategy

YRF Talent, the boutique talent management firm that currently represents celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Sonam Kapoor, Ahaan Panday, Vaani Kapoor to name a few, has appointed Kanupriya as head - talent film strategy.



Kanupriya, ex-CEO of Colour Yellow Films, has been a producer working in the Indian film industry for over 15 years. She is recognised for her notable contributions in producing films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Tumbbad, Manmarziyaan, Newton and many more.



In this new role, Kanupriya will be heading the films division within YRF Talent, as well as lead strategic relationships between artists and studios, producers and platforms for the actors represented by YRF Talent.