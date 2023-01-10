YRF Talent appoints Punit Sheth as Head - Strategic Initiatives

He will lead creation, development and execution of projects in collaboration with various platforms and partners.
YRF Talent, the boutique talent management firms that currently represents celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoorto name a few, has appointed Punit Sheth as Head - Strategic Initiatives.
In this role, Punit will lead creation, development and execution of projects in collaboration with various platforms and partners.
Prior to YRF Talent, Punit has over 16 years of leadership experience across OTT, Digital, Television and Radio. Punit was also the Executive Director of CNX, the in-house agency at the Condé Nast group. He will report to Akshaye Widhani - Chief Executive Officer, Yash Raj Films.