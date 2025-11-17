Yudhvir Mor joins The Times of India as Chief Product & Technology Officer

Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times of India) has named Yudhvir Mor as its Chief Product & Technology Officer.

Advertisment

He will lead technology and product strategy, driving digital innovation, AI integration, and the modernization of core systems to strengthen BCCL’s editorial, consumer, and brand ecosystems.

Before joining Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd., Yudhvir served as Chief Product & Technology Officer at HT Media, where he led teams across engineering, product management, and data science.

Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Zuora, Genpact, Xerox Corporation (UK), Johnson & Johnson (Singapore), and HP, driving global product and technology initiatives across multiple geographies.