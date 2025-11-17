Advertisment
Yudhvir Mor joins The Times of India as Chief Product & Technology Officer

He joins BCCL after serving as the Chief Product and Technology Officer at HT Media.

afaqs! news bureau
Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times of India) has named Yudhvir Mor as its Chief Product & Technology Officer.

He will lead technology and product strategy, driving digital innovation, AI integration, and the modernization of core systems to strengthen BCCL’s editorial, consumer, and brand ecosystems.

Before joining Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd., Yudhvir served as Chief Product & Technology Officer at HT Media, where he led teams across engineering, product management, and data science.

Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Zuora, Genpact, Xerox Corporation (UK), Johnson & Johnson (Singapore), and HP, driving global product and technology initiatives across multiple geographies.

