Yugandhar Madidi joins Diagonal Design as chief growth officer (CGO)

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
His expertise in account management and strategic growth is expected to strengthen Diagonal Design and propel the agency to new heights.
Yugandhar Madidi, popularly known as Yogi in advertising circles, has joined Diagonal Design as the new chief growth officer (CGO). A graduate of JBIMS, Yogi brings nearly two decades of extensive experience in the advertising industry, including a significant 14-year tenure at DDB Mudra.
In addition to his entrepreneurial stint, Yogi's career includes successful positions at HTA and Triton Advertising. During his career, he has managed clients such as Templeton, Emirates, Twitter, Reliance, Future Group, LIC, Eureka Forbes, and many more. His expertise in account management and strategic growth is expected to strengthen Diagonal Design and propel the agency to new heights.
"Diagonal has a young and energetic team with a lot of spunk. I hope to channel this energy to fuel the agency's growth," said Yogi.
Pradeep Debnath, the founder, added, "My association with Yogi goes back by nearly a decade and a half, while we both were in advertising and in the same organisation. Am happy to have him onboard & can only see our pace accelerate by two-folds in business growth & a stronger, better team."
"Yogi's insightfulness and storytelling will bring a new chapter at Diagonal. It's like a mentor joining the clan," said Sanjeev Vishwakarma, co-founder and business director.