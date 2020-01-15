Yum! appoints Merrill Pereyra as MD Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent

Prior to his current role as managing director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent, Merrill led QSR Brands (M) Holdings, part of CVC Capital Partners, EPF and Johor Corporation which dominates Malaysia’s rapidly expanding retail food industry, as the Executive Director and CEO. He has also provided exciting, energetic and innovative leadership to large QSR brands including McDonald’s Corporation, KFC and Pizza Hut Singapore, among others. During his tenure at Pizza Hut Malaysia, he reviewed the business model for the company and implemented a fast turnaround strategy which generated double digit Same Store Sales and customer growth. In addition, he was also directly leading the core management team to prepare for the firm’s IPO and held investor roadshows in London and several other places across the globe to promote the IPO to a larger audience.