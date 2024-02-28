Yum! Brands! elevates Mohit Kumar as head of media and digital

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Before getting promoted, he spent two years as the senior manager of digital media and content.
Recently, Mohit Kumar announced on LinkedIn, that he would be staying on at Yum! Brands! in the role of head of media and digital, having previously held the position of senior manager.
Mohit holds a master's degree in business administration from Shri Ram College of Commerce and has worked as a professional for more than 13 years.
Before working at Yum! Brands, he held several marketing-related positions at McCann Foods, GSK, IPG Media Brands, Reckitt, Omnicom Media Group, GroupM, IMRB International, and HDFC.
Mohit has managed clients in FMCG, automobiles, mobile handsets, and technology, specialising in ROI led campaigns, brand engagement, SEM/SEO, content marketing, and lead generation.