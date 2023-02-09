Yum! Brands ropes in Aparna Bhawal as CMO, KFC

Previously, she was with HT Media as Vice President.
Yum! Brands has recently appointed Aparna Bhowal from HT Media as chief marketing officer, KFC India. She will be responsible for marketing at KFC India and partner countries. She joins the QSR company from HT Media, after working with the media house as vice president for more than 3 years. Bhawal posted about this update on her LinkedIn profile.
A Delhi University graduate, Bhawal is a marketing professional with an experience of around 17 years. She had prior stints with The Coca-Cola Company, GSK, P&G and GE Money.