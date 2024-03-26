Zameer Kochar joins Angel One as chief marketing officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Angel One, a financial services company, has onboarded Zameer Kochar as its new chief marketing officer. Kochar comes to the firm from the IPL team Rajasthan Royals, where he was instrumental in revamping the team's brand identity and leading various innovative projects throughout his time there.
Rajasthan Royals appointed Kochar as chief marketing officer in 2021. Prior to joining Rajasthan Royals, he served as vice president- marketing and member engagement at InterMiles, the frequent-flyer program of Jet Airways.
Kochar took to LinkedIn to announce his new appointment and say farewell to Rajasthan Royals: "When I joined the Rajasthan Royals family, I didn't realize it would become such a big part of me. Right from being part of my first IPL in 2022 in a bubble, to taking IPL for the 1st time to North East. As I move on, I'm equally excited to embark on a new rewarding journey and take my next hashtag#BoldMoveAhead. Happy to share that I have joined Angel One, as their Chief Marketing Officer."
He has also held positions such as head of marketing- brand and promotions at LoyaltyOne, along with roles at Star India, Godfrey Phillips India, and Hindustan Unilever.