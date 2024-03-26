Zameer Kochar joins Angel One as chief marketing officer

Kochar took to LinkedIn to announce his new appointment and say farewell to Rajasthan Royals: "When I joined the Rajasthan Royals family, I didn't realize it would become such a big part of me. Right from being part of my first IPL in 2022 in a bubble, to taking IPL for the 1st time to North East. As I move on, I'm equally excited to embark on a new rewarding journey and take my next hashtag#BoldMoveAhead. Happy to share that I have joined Angel One, as their Chief Marketing Officer."